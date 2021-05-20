A big PDMP ‘attaboy’ from Josh Hawley

(MissouriNet) — Prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation that’s now on the Missouri governor’s desk is being praised by Senator Josh Hawley, the former state attorney general:

” as (Missouri) attorney general, I sued these big pharma companies. We have seen them dump more pills into a county, into a market, than there are people. I means it’s just unbelievable!”

A PDMP is an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions within a state. Missouri is the currently the only state in the nation without a PDMP. Hawley praises the bill sponsor, Scott City State Senator Holly Rehder, saying she’s been a champion on this issue.