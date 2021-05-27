A couple rounds of potentially heavy storms on tap today

KMIZ 17 — Severe thunderstorms are still expected today with two rounds of storms possible. The first round looks to be linear with isolated damaging winds possible along with heavy rain between about 7AM and noon as storms move out of Nebraska and Iowa in the morning. This complex exits east toward the St. Louis area by midday. The next round looks to start out as isolated supercells that quickly congeal into a line that pushes south through late evening. High winds, hail and an isolated tornado could develop.