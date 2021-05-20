Assaulted at Aldi’s

KMIZ 17 – The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating after someone was reportedly assaulted during a robbery Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened in the parking lot of the Aldi on Missouri Boulevard just before 5 p.m.

The victim told police that someone attacked him and took his property, including a cell phone. He then ran into the store for help.

Witnesses told police that a man and woman left the area in a silver car. Police later found the car at Highway 50 and Missouri Boulevard. Officers detained a 28-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, both from Fulton.

The man told police that the incident stemmed from a drug deal.