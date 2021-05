KMIZ 17 — An Atlanta, Missouri man faces a manslaughter charge after a fatal crash in Moniteau county on Nov. 4, 2020

33-year-old Joseph Harrington was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection with the wreck.

Court documents say Harrington was traveling eastbound and a pickup driver was traveling west when Harrington’s vehicle allegedly crossed over the middle line leading the pickup driver to travel off the road and suffer fatal injuries.