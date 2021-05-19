Cole County judge rules in union court case

(MissouriNet) — A Cole County judge has ordered Gov. Mike Parson’s administration to resume contract talks with three labor unions representing some of the lowest-paid government workers in the nation.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that a 2018 law, signed by former Gov. Eric Greitens on his final day in office, was unconstitutional and does not restrict collective bargaining. Beetem directed the state to resume contract talks in good faith with the unions. He also ordered state agencies to begin processing grievances workers have filed over the past three years. The ruling is the latest court win for workers who have fought against Republican-led attempts to weaken their power.