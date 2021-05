17 — Camden County prosecutors charged a Louisiana man Friday with murder in a woman’s 1984 beating death.

A warrant was issued last week for the arrest of Larry G. Hicks, 78, on a second-degree murder charge. Hicks is accused in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating of Diane Lukosius, who was found near Camelot Estates in Camdenton, according to court records. Lukosius later died from her injuries.