Drug and other charges after JCMO chase

KMIZ 17 — Two people could face charges after a vehicle chase ended in Jefferson City on Monday night.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, an officer tried to stop an unlicensed vehicle around 7:40 p.m. near the 3800 block of W. Truman Blvd.

Police said an officer later found the vehicle broken down on Highway 50 at Shady Acres Road after hitting a road sign and trash can.

Officers took Tiffany Lasley into custody for traffic violations, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the police department, a passenger was also taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance