(MissouriNet) – The governor will be heading to Eldon this (Thursday) afternoon for a major jobs announcement.

Freeburg-based Quaker Windows and Doors manufactures residential and commercial windows and doors. Governor Parson will travel to Eldon to announce phase three of Quaker’s expansion: a new 250-thousand square feet facility. Quaker has already created more than 160 jobs in Eldon, and plans to add another approximately 140 jobs. It’s a 65-million dollar capital investment.