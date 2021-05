It’s another KWOS / Jefferson Bank “Person You Should Know’

The KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know is: Teresa McClellan – Director ‘The Sneaker Project’.

Teresa spent 31 – years in education, both in the classroom and as a guidance counselor before retiring from education in 2009.

She now heads up the “Sneaker Project”, a non – profit that provides free shoes to kids in need.

They welcome your donations at: thesneakerproject.org.