A Jefferson City police officer is hurt in a car crash while on duty. Authorities say Daniel Lopez had his vehicle’s flashers and siren on while responding to an emergency call last (tue) night. He went through a red light on Missouri Boulevard at Highway 50. A man driving a pickup on the highway did not hear the sirens until he was in the intersection, and crashed into the police vehicle. Officer Lopez has already been released from the hospital. No one in the pickup was hurt.