JCPD makes arrests in property damage, shots fired and other crimes

(JCPD) – Over the past several days, the Jefferson City Police Department has responded to multiple weapons offenses resulting in property destruction.

On Tuesday, 5/05/21 at approximately 9 PM officers responded to the busy Community Park, 725 Marshall St, after receiving reports of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple spent 5.7x28mm shell casings in the parking lot, but were unable to locate any victims of the gunfire. Surveillance video from Community Park allowed investigators to identify vehicles and potential suspects.

On 05/07/2021 at approximately12:30 AM, the Jefferson City Communications center received a call of gunshots near Myrtle and Edmonds Streets. A short time later a call was received of a vehicle that crashed near Helias High School. The first officer on scene located a Toyota Camry that had struck a retaining wall at the intersection of Myrtle and Swifts Hwy. The vehicle was unattended, in drive, and running. A check of the VIN number revealed that the car was reported stolen from Columbia, MO. One shell casing was found in the driver’s seat. It appears the rear window was broken by a bullet.

Shortly thereafter, at 1:35 AM officers were dispatched to the area of 1310 Linden Dr. for a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The suspect ran from the area when confronted by the home owner. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect in the 1100 block of Pamela Dr. A short foot pursuit ensued and the suspect, a 14-year-old juvenile, was taken into custody. Officers located a .380 caliber handgun near the scene of the pursuit.

Friday evening, 5/07/21 just prior to midnight, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle used to flee the Community Park shooting. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Jefferson City residents for their role in the weapons offense that occurred earlier in the week at Community Park. In the vehicle, officers located a fully loaded AR-15 pistol and a high velocity, 5.7x28mm semi-automatic handgun which is consistent with spent casings found on the original scene. One of the subjects arrested is currently on bond for Murder 2nd Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence as well as other weapons and narcotics charges.