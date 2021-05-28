KWOS Person You Should Know – Angie Stiefermann JCPD

KWOS – Jefferson Bank / Person You Should Know with Austin Peterson & John Marsh

May 21, 2021 / Week 3

Angie Stiefermann / Communications Supervisor / JCPD

This person is known as the VOICE OF CALM in Emergencies

This person work as an EMT at age 19 and served a short while as a volunteer firefighter

Has served the JCPD since 1993

AND this person’s spouse also serves JCPD

This person previously was awarded Telecommunicator of the Year for outstanding performance during a major shooting incident. (Modine shooting in 2003)

She very recently received a designation of Chapter Life Membership of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials. It is due to her dedication and service to the emergency communications professionals of Missouri.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Angie Stiefermann, Communications Supervisor for JCPD.