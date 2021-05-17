KWOS Person You Should Know – Cole EMS Nathan Schmitz

KWOS Person You Should Know
May 14, 2021 / Week 2
Nathan Schmitz / Paramedic / Cole County EMS
- Married and has 4 kids – he and his wife home school
- During the pandemic he actually helped to vaccinate friends and neighbors that are home bound
- He instructs various classes … ambulance driver training, trauma training for other agencies and JC Fire Department
- He started a training for businesses that is called, STOP THE BLEED. He visits schools, and local businesses to training on how to treat cuts and wounds in the work place
- His lifelong dream was to become a paramedic
- He is leaving his dream … 20 years of experience in Emergency Medical Services and 10 years as a paramedic