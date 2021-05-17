Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

KWOS Person You Should Know – Cole EMS Nathan Schmitz

KWOS Person You Should Know  

May 14, 2021 / Week 2

Nathan Schmitz / Paramedic / Cole County EMS

  • Married and has 4 kids – he and his wife home school
  • During the pandemic he actually helped to vaccinate friends and neighbors that are home bound
  • He instructs various classes … ambulance driver training, trauma training for other agencies and JC Fire Department
  • He started a training for businesses that is called, STOP THE BLEED. He visits schools, and local businesses to training on how to treat cuts and wounds in the work place
  • His lifelong dream was to become a paramedic
  • He is leaving his dream … 20 years of experience in Emergency Medical Services and 10 years as a paramedic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer