Missouri has the ‘Castle Doctrine’ on the books and Mark McCloskey decided to use it. He’s the St Louis attorney who, along with his wife, face charges after they used guns to hold off protestors in their upscale neighborhood last summer …

McCloskey says he’ll run for Roy Blunt’s U-S Senate seat. While McCloskey calls himself a ‘lifelong’ Republican, others claim that he’s supported Democratic candidates and causes in the past.

He was on the KWOS Morning Show.