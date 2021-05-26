McCloskey prosecutors talks about reduced charges

A special prosecutor has amended the charges against the St. Louis woman who waved a gun at racial injustice protesters last summer. Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan said yesterday (tue) he filed a new indictment giving jurors the alternative of convicting Patricia McCloskey of misdemeanor harassment. She and her husband, Mark, were indicted in October for felony unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. A decision on whether to amend Mark McCloskey’s charges might come soon. He just announced a bid for U.S. Senate last week. Callahan is a former Cole County judge and prosecutor.