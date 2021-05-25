More places to park uptown?

KMIZ 17 – Jefferson City Public Works is working on a proposal to purchase land near the Capitol for another downtown parking garage.

The Jefferson City council members met Monday evening during a work session meeting.

The new proposed plan for the garage would be located near the capitol, near High Street and McCarty Street. Demolition would plan to remove the old warehouse that currently sits near High Street and Wall Way.

The plans are to create a 4 level parking garage that some spots could be leased to the public or businesses if needed, and would allow for hourly and daily parking rates for visitors coming to the capitol or downtown.