New evidence in Columbia woman’s death

KMIZ 17 – Prosecutors say they have new evidence in the death of Mengqi Ji who they believe was killed by her husband Joseph Elledge.

New court documents describe audio recordings of conversations between Ji and Elledge. The new documents detail 12 secret audio conversations. the recordings show months of verbal abuse by Elledge

prosecutors say Elledge most likely killed Ji at their shared apartment, in the late evening of October 8th, 2019.

Police found Ji’s remains at Rock Bridge State Park in March.

the trial beginning Nov. 1.