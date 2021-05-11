No summer flood on tap .. for this year

(MissouriNet) — It appears there is little chance of much flooding, if any, along the Missouri River this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports a drought in the Upper Missouri River Basin has greatly reduced flows into the Missouri River system downstream. soil conditions upstream along the Missouri, such as in North Dakota and Montana, are extremely dry. April was very dry too . . .

The Corps is increasing the flow of water from Gavins Point Dam to help with navigation on the Missouri River this year. The long-term forecast from the National Weather Service calls for warmer than normal temperatures and drier than normal precipitation.