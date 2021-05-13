Paying more when you fill up

You might want to get in the habit of saving your receipts at the gas pump. You’re going to need them. The just – passed 12 and a half cent hike in Missouri’s gas tax will allow you to get a rebate if you hang onto your receipts. Lawmakers passed the measure even though voters said ‘no’ in 2002, 2014 and 2018.

Jefferson City State Rep Dave Griffith says something needs to be done to generate funding to fix up I – 70 and other roads. If the Governor signs it, the first phase of the increase kicks in in October.