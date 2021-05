A Fulton man will spend more than a decade in federal prison for transporting child pornography over the internet. A judge yesterday (mon) sentenced Kevin Downey to 12 years behind bars, with no shot at parole. He pleaded guilty last November. Prosecutors say Downey worked at the Boone County Jail when he committed the crime. He was caught in 2019 downloading, viewing, and uploading hundreds of videos and pictures of child pornography.