Roy Blunt doesn’t think there’s a need for a Capitol Protest Commission

(MissouriNet0 — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says work is already underway to investigate the January protest at on the nation’s Capitol and now is not the right time to create a commission to investigate what happened.

The U.S. House has approved the creation of a commission to review the Capitol events and the bill is headed to the Senate next. On Fox News Sunday, Senator Blunt, a Republican, says commissions often don’t work, and when they do work, he says nothing changes. He indicates the priority is to secure the Capitol and to better train and prepare Capitol Police now – not wait months for a commission to begin working.

Blunt says two U.S. Senate committees are already reviewing the January 6 events and they plan to issue a report and recommendations soon.