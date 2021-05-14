SAPA bill advances at the 11th hour

KMIZ 17 – Missouri senators have passed a bill to block local police from enforcing federal gun laws.The Republican-led state Senate on Thursday voted 22-10 in favor of the bill. The GOP-led House now faces a Friday deadline to pass the legislation. The measure would penalize local police agencies if their officers enforce federal gun laws.

Those police departments could be sued and fined $50,000 for every violation. Republican backers say they’re motivated by the possibility of new federal gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-led U.S. House.