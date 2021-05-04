Shots fired sends JCMO man to jail

KMIZ 17 – Prosecutors charge a Jefferson City man with three felonies after finding shell casings near a downtown park.

Police were sent before 7 a.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Linn Street after receiving multiple calls of gunshots being fired. Witnesses described the shooter and a vehicle to officers, who pulled over a car matching the description about two blocks away

Earnest Woodiest is charged with being a felon in possession of a gun, firing a gun while intoxicated and armed criminal action in connection with the incident.

Woodiest’s girlfriend told police that Woodiest fired the gun into the air after an argument.