Suspects named in Aldi attack

KMIZ 17 – Two people are charged after an in the parking lot of the Missouri Blvd Aldi.

According to court documents, the victim asked Jessica Barton and Mikael Tice for a ride. The three people traveled to Aldi’s when the victim got out of the vehicle and Tice got out of the vehicle and allegedly assaulted the victim in the face. The victim fell to the ground and lost a shoe and a phone.

According to court documents, Tice told police that he and Barton traveled to meet the victim to allegedly buy meth.

Both are charged with second degree robbery and delivery of drugs.