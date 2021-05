Two year anniversary of the JCMO twister

It’s a memory you’ll never forget. The 2019 Jefferson City tornado was two years ago (May 22 2019). Police Lt. Dave Williams surveyed the scene right after the twister hit …

No one was killed in the storm that cut a three – mile path through the Capital City. Estimates of damage ran as high at $170-million.

This weekend also marks the ten year anniversary of the Joplin tornado that killed 160 – people in 2011.