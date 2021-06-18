Listen to KWOS Live
Cole County Sheriff has no plans to take your guns

If the Biden Administration decides your black rifle is now illegal, the Cole County Sheriff won’t come banging on your door …   

On the KWOS Morning Show, Sheriff John Wheeler says he did lobby lawmakers to clean up some of the language in the Second Amendment Preservation Act.

Meanwhile, the feds are telling Missouri officials that the state cannot ignore federal gun laws. A top Justice Department official says the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution outweighs the measure that the governor signed into law last week.

