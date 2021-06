A Columbia police officer pleads guilty to a lesser charge in the death of a four-year-old. Andria Heese admitted to careless driving yesterday (tue). Heese had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the January 2019 death of Gabriella Curry. Investigators say Heese ran over Curry with her police cruiser at Battle High School. Curry was standing on the sidewalk, at an access point for a vehicle. The city settled with Curry’s family for more than three-million dollars.