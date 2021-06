KMIZ 17 – A Jefferson City man is charged after law enforcement found drugs, money and a gun while serving a search warrant. The warrant was served at a home in the 600 block of Michigan Street in Jefferson City.

Investigators found more than 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine, which has a street value of $57,000. They also found drug paraphernalia, drug packaging, digital scales, over $39,000 in cash and a shotgun.