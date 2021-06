A former state lawmaker is the first candidate to announce a run for Vicky Hartzler’s U-S House seat. The Kansas City Star reports that Republican Ed Emery of Lamar is entering the race. The 71-year old spent the last eight years as a state senator. He’s also served in the Missouri House. Hartzler announced her U-S Senate bid last week. She is among several candidates seeking the seat that will be vacated by Roy Blunt.