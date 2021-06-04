Is Nicole Galloway done with politics?

(MissouriNet) — State Auditor Nicole Galloway has announced today that she will not be running for re-election or any other office next year. In a statement Galloway released on social media, she says she is ready for the next chapter of service and life with her family.

“Serving as Missouri’s Auditor has been the honor of my life. During this time, my husband and I have had three sons who have campaigned with me and supported me every step of the way. My family has made me a better public servant, and they have inspired me to lead with integrity and grit. Yet, during this past decade, I have missed countless family events, little league games, and school activities,” she says.

Galloway is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner. She is the only Democrat who currently holds a statewide office in Missouri.