JC man charged in last Friday shooting

KMIZ 17 — A Jefferson City man has been charged with four felonies for allegedly shooting another person during a fight last week.

Prosecutors charged Trey L. Garrett, 26, with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and being a dangerous felon in possession of a gun Friday after a shooting on Broadway in downtown Jefferson City.

Garrett allgedly shot at the other man three or four times as the victim ran away.

Prosecutors also charged Esther S. Ruboneka, 22, with felony hindering prosecution. Ruboneka is accused of driving Garrett from the scene after the shooting.