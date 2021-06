KMIZ 17 – A 23-year-old Jefferson City woman was seriously injured Thursday morning after her car went airborne on Highway 50 in Osage County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sue Archibong was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 in her 2012 Nissan Sentra when it veered off the road and became airborne. The vehicle then hit the ditch before overturning and ejecting Archibong from the vehicle.