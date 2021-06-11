KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person of the Week

KWOS Jefferson Bank / Person You Should Know with Austin Peterson & John Marsh

Friday, June 11, 2021

This person attended Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, with a degree in nursing.

This person was born and raised in Jefferson City, met her spouse at college they chose Jefferson City as their HOME to start a family.

Her advice to young people … don’t be afraid to change career paths when attending college. She started out in education … but finished with a nursing degree.

The best part of her job is the wonderful people she cares for and the long lasting relationships she builds.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Jackie Barron / Capital Region Medical Center, nurse, Joint Replacement Coordinator

“We are incredibly proud of the work Jackie has done for the Joint Replacement Center and our patients,” says Gaspare Calvaruso, president of CRMC. “She takes such ownership of the program and I consistently hear wonderful comments and see the positive feedback from patients and their caregivers about their experiences. I know that a direct result of Jackie’s passion for helping people get through their joint replacement and changing their lives.”

“Jackie comes to work every single say with a positive attitude,” says Kristen Pringer, director of the medical surgical unit and Jackie’s supervisor. “She’s encouraging to everyone around her. With this type of a surgery, preparation is key to positive outcomes and Jackie’s attention to detail in educating every patient has resulted in quality metrics for the joint center that are substantially better than national and state benchmarks.”

Jackie Barron, RN, coordinator for the Capital Region Joint Replacement Center, helps patients navigate the joint replacement surgery process from pre-surgical education to post-surgical therapy to follow up and rehab. She has a passion for helping her patients regain their independence and enjoy pain free mobility.