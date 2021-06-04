KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know

KWOS Person You Should Know with Austin Peterson , John Marsh & Jayne Dunkmann



June 4, 2021 / Week 5

Donna Seidel / Clinic Manager / Cole County Health Department

This person is a life-long resident of Jefferson City area … grew up in Wardsville.

This person has served the last 26 years in healthcare.

This person is dedication to the health and well-being of the residents of Cole County.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Donna Seidel / Clinic Manager / Cole County Health Department

Donna said that she always wanted to be a nurse growing up, but chose a business degree initially … and in 1990 decided to go back to school for her nursing degree. She enjoyed the flexibility it offered to balance working and time with family.

From Kristi Campbell:

Donna was instrumental in the department’s response to the COVID pandemic from contact tracing to vaccination clinics. She answered countless emails and calls to the public. Countless hours dedicated to her job and staff. She also helped to develop internal procedures and made sure staff had the resources they needed to do their jobs. From Chezney Schulte:

Donna is one of the many employees at the Health Department that has gone above and beyond. During the pandemic, Donna found innovative ways to serve the community while also advocating for the well-being of her team members at the Cole County Health Department.