Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know with Austin Peterson & John Marsh

Friday, June 18, 2021

  • This person was born and raised in Tebbetts and still resides there with his wife and daughter.
  • This person learned how to drive big trucks and tractors while working on the family farm when he was growing up.
  • Through the years, this person has coached both wrestling and softball to youth in our community. His daughter plays softball at New Bloomfield High School.
  • This person began his career as a firefighter in 2001, promoted to driver in 2012, and then to Captain in 2016.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW?  It is Matt Smart / Captain, Jefferson City Fire Department

  • Just like our other “persons you should know” … Matt values his team of firefighters. While at the station, several of his co-workers were quick to point out his patience in the field and at the fire house.  When I asked why HE chose a career as a firefighter, the group all agreed they love giving back and contributing to the safety of our community.
  • Division Chief Jason Turner stated that Matt Smart is always willing to go above and beyond what is expected. As a Captain for the JCFD his priority is always the safety of his crew and the citizens we serve.
  • As I sat with the crew at Station 1, they were so welcoming. I felt like I was in a room with family of brothers.  They told about a moment when Matt escaped a collapsing building while working a fire. And also were quick to tell of a time Matt and crew were called to a location to fight a fire, and helped foil a robbery in the process.  The camaraderie at the station was infectious. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer