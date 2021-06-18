KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know with Austin Peterson & John Marsh

Friday, June 18, 2021

This person was born and raised in Tebbetts and still resides there with his wife and daughter.

This person learned how to drive big trucks and tractors while working on the family farm when he was growing up.

Through the years, this person has coached both wrestling and softball to youth in our community. His daughter plays softball at New Bloomfield High School.

This person began his career as a firefighter in 2001, promoted to driver in 2012, and then to Captain in 2016.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Matt Smart / Captain, Jefferson City Fire Department