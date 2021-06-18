KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know with Austin Peterson & John Marsh
Friday, June 18, 2021
- This person was born and raised in Tebbetts and still resides there with his wife and daughter.
- This person learned how to drive big trucks and tractors while working on the family farm when he was growing up.
- Through the years, this person has coached both wrestling and softball to youth in our community. His daughter plays softball at New Bloomfield High School.
- This person began his career as a firefighter in 2001, promoted to driver in 2012, and then to Captain in 2016.
WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Matt Smart / Captain, Jefferson City Fire Department
- Just like our other “persons you should know” … Matt values his team of firefighters. While at the station, several of his co-workers were quick to point out his patience in the field and at the fire house. When I asked why HE chose a career as a firefighter, the group all agreed they love giving back and contributing to the safety of our community.
- Division Chief Jason Turner stated that Matt Smart is always willing to go above and beyond what is expected. As a Captain for the JCFD his priority is always the safety of his crew and the citizens we serve.
- As I sat with the crew at Station 1, they were so welcoming. I felt like I was in a room with family of brothers. They told about a moment when Matt escaped a collapsing building while working a fire. And also were quick to tell of a time Matt and crew were called to a location to fight a fire, and helped foil a robbery in the process. The camaraderie at the station was infectious.