Should Dr. Anthony Fauci lose his job? The Biden administration has no plans to fire the coronavirus Czar. But Mid-Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says e-mails show that Fauci may have known that the Chinese could have been ‘weaponizing’ the virus …

Last month, Fauci admitted the US gave $600,000 to the Wuhan lab for Covid – 19 research. Fox News says the actual number was more like $800,000.