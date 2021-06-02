Missouri Senate discuss JCMO pedestrian bridge

(MissouriNet) — A Missouri Senate committee is scheduled to vote today (Wednesday) on a measure involving the Bicentennial bridge that’s under construction near the Capitol in Jefferson City.

The Missouri Senate Administration Committee meets today, and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz tells Missourinet they plan to approve a camera that will monitor and watch progress on the bridge. The Bicentennial bridge project has been discussed in Jefferson City for more than 25 years. The project will provide a pedestrian and bike linkage from the Capitol to the Missouri River. The 12-foot wide pedestrian and bicycle bridge will connect the Capitol complex to a 30-acre parkland. There currently is no way to access the Jefferson City riverfront without crossing Union Pacific railroad tracks.