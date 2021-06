One arrest after a JCMO man is fatally shot at the Lake

KMIZ 17 – One person is still in custody on unrelated charges following a shooting that killed one at Lazy Gators late Saturday night.

Chad Brewer was at Lazy Gators on Sunday and after deputies responded to shots fired, they identified him as a possible suspect.

Deputies detained Brewer and while searching him, found 16 small bags of cocaine

no charges have been filed against anyone directly related to the shooting death of Vonza Watson, 27, of Jefferson City.