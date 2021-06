KMIZ 17 – A Jefferson City man was placed on two years of unsupervised probation Thursday for unlawful use of a weapon, a misdemeanor, after shooting the gun into the air to break up a fight in Jefferson City at a funeral of a friend.

Pierre Starks was arrested in Dec. 2019 after a report of multiple shots fired at the One in Christ Baptist Church at 900 Jefferson St.

In the next 90 days, Starks must complete 50 hours of community service as part of his probation.