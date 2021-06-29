Suspect arrested after gun threat in JC public housing

(JCPD) — Early this morning, June 29th,2021 at approximately 1:08AM, the Jefferson City Communications Center received several calls reporting a disturbance involving a weapon in the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street.Responding officers located the victim and a witness outside the apartment building indicating the suspect was inside the residence with a handgun.The victim advised that a verbal argument had escalated to the point the suspect produced a handgun and racked a round into the chamber before stating “I’m going to kill everyone”. Contact was made with the suspect utilizing a cell phone and after multiple commands, he exited the residence. Once the male was taken into custody, a child was located in a rear bedroom unharmed.A subsequent search of the residence produced a fully loaded 9mm handgun consistent with the description given by the victim and witness.The male is in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, second degree (RSMo. 568.050), Unlawful Use of Weapons (RSMo. 571.030), and Domestic Assault, second degree (RSMo. 565.073)