Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

There’s new push back against Missouri’s SAPA law

St. Louis city and county have filed a lawsuit over Missouri’s new gun law. The suit filed yesterday (mon) argues that the Republican-backed law would increase the risk of gun violence. The new law would subject law enforcement agencies to fines and legal action if they enforce federal gun rules. A federal official sent a letter to the state last week saying the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause trumps state law. But Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said last week they still plan to enforce it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer