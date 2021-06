Vicky Hartzler is set to make a major announcement today (thur). Columbia’s Republican U.S. Representative could say whether or not she will enter the 2022 U.S. Senate race. Former governor Eric Greitens, attorney general Eric Schmitt, and lawyer Mark McCloskey have already entered the race on the Republican side. Roy Blunt is not seeking re-election. Hartzler will speak at 10 a.m. today (thur) in Lee’s Summit.