The caregiver who reported a 4 – year old Jefferson City boy missing will finally see a trial date in his death. A Cole County Grand Jury indicted Quatavia Givens with murder and child abuse resulting in death in the case of Darnell Gray. She reported the little boy missing in October of 2018 .. his body was found five days later. An autopsy shows the boy died from what was termed ‘blunt and sharp force trauma.’ Givens’ conviction could carry a life sentence. She’ll be back in court in August.