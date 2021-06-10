Will Jay Nixon jump into the US Senate race?

How about U-S Senator Jay Nixon? He ran for the job twice before .. losing to both Jack Danforth and Kit Bond back in the 1980’s and 90’s. But former Missouri House Speaker Pro – Tem Carl Bearden thinks the GOP might force the former Democratic Governor’s hand this time around …

Sources close to Nixon had said that he had no interest in the Senate seat before but is now ‘seriously’ considering it.

Democrats Former Senator Claire McCaskill and former Secretary of State Jason Kander both have said they won’t run.