Woman dies in boating accident on Missouri River

KMIZ 17 — A little after 7:30 on Sunday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted out the fatal crash report from yesterday’s boating accident, confirming one woman has died from her injuries.

The report says 48-year-old Tanna Henson was thrown from the boat when it struck an unknown object in the water. Henson was then struck with the propeller and critically injured.

The driver of the boat, 51-year-old Scotty Smallwood, sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

Henson died at University Hospital a little after 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

