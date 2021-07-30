Bridge to Adrian’s Island behind schedule

Your walk out to Adrian’s Island will have to wait a little longer. The new Jefferson City pedestrian bridge behind the Capitol won’t be ready for next month’s Missouri Bicentennial celebration. Mayor Carrie Tergin says the island will be the city’s newest park … Tergin says it may be late September before the walkway is open to the public. Private donations have covered much of the cost. But the state put in half – million dollars and the city is on the hook to maintain the bridge and the new park. A crane being used at the site has delayed work because it wasn’t big enough to handle some of the large beams.