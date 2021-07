A GOP candidate for Vicky Hartzler’s Congressional seat is calling out one of his potential challengers. Cass County Commissioner Ryan Johnson says Columbia State Senator Caleb Rowden shouldn’t continue to serve on the committee that will redraw Missouri’s congressional district boundaries …

Rowden says he is considering a run for the congressional seat, along with State Rep. Sara Walsh and several other Republicans. Hartzler plans to run for Roy Blunt’s U-S Senate seat.