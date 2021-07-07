Delta variant of coronaovirus said to be spreading in Mid – Mo

KMIZ 17 — Experts say the delta variant is spreading fast throughout Missouri and is expected to “explode” in Fulton, Columbia and Jefferson City in the next week.

According to The Sewershed Surveillance Project, a COVID-19 tracking study overseen by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the viral load in Fulton, Columbia and Jefferson cities increased by 40% or more within the last week, or 25% or more for the last two weeks.

In February 2021, the sewage testing surveillance team began conducting variant testing of samples from sewer systems around Missouri. Samples with sufficient SARS-CoV-2 genetic material are tested and analyzed for combinations of genetic mutations found in variants.

The sewage testing suggests the presence of the variants across the state, which is used to help target variant follow-up in communities.