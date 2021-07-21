Governor will name new DHSS Director

(MissouriNet) — A new state health director will be named today (Wednesday). Governor Parson is holding a press conference at the Missouri Capitol to announce who will replace former Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams. In April, the governor said he decided to “go in a different direction”. Parson is also announcing a new vaccine incentive program. The governor has said he is not a huge fan of offering incentives but if it moves the needle on the state’s vaccination rate, he thinks the idea is worth a try. Once the program is rolled out, he wants to evaluate its effectiveness. About 40-percent of Missourians have been fully vaccinated.