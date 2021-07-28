JC cops cleared in fatal shooting

Kmiz — The Jefferson City police officers who shot an armed man to death during a traffic stop last month will not be charged with a crime, Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson said Tuesday.

Officers shot and killed Clay Willingham of Moberly on June 7 during a stop for expired registration on Truman Boulevard near the Capital Mall. The Jefferson City Police Department said at the time that Willingham showed a rifle but did not listen to the officers’ commands to drop the rifle.

It was the second officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City in 2021. On Jan. 3, officers shot and killed a man after he ran at them with a knife at the Wildwood Crossing shopping complex, also on the west side of the city. No charges were filed against the officers involved.